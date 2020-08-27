CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.09. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

