CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Up 5.9%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. 296,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 466,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTIC. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,520,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 4,520,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 71.3% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 2,675,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

