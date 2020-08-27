CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.20 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 568,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 79,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

