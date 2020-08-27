Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Crocs stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Crocs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Crocs by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Crocs by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 480,434 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

