Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 65,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $4,942,131.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,509.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 17,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,347.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,648.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,015. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after buying an additional 716,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,410,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $20,158,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,299,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.