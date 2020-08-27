Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.95 ($97.58).

Shares of FME opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €74.70 and its 200-day moving average is €71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

