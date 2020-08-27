Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $70.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

INTC opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

