Credit Suisse Group Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $245.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRM. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $272.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.68. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $277.97. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,902,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,895 shares of company stock worth $145,744,755. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.