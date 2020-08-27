Credit Suisse Group Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $54.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.
NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.
Shares of NTAP opened at $42.21 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 356.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
