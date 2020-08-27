Credit Suisse Group Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $54.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of NTAP opened at $42.21 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 356.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

