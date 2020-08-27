Covesting Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Covesting has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $32,614.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

