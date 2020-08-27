Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,186 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Cousins Properties worth $34,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 220,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

