Couchain Market Cap Reaches $7,622.70 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $7,622.70 and $2,109.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00042368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.05602586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,299,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

