Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Coty (NYSE:COTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Coty has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Coty by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 74,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after purchasing an additional 570,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

