Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $500.03 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $500.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $7.32 or 0.00064345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,400.66 or 1.00253665 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002777 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000831 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00160124 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 260,026,334 coins and its circulating supply is 202,241,731 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

