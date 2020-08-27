Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

