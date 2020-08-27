Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stake Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.14% of Core-Mark worth $35,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 10.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 951,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 510,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

