Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CORT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

CORT opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

