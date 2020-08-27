Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Contrarian Value Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.76. Contrarian Value Fund has a 52-week low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of A$1.19 ($0.85).

Get Contrarian Value Fund alerts:

About Contrarian Value Fund

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Contrarian Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contrarian Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.