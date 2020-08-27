Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Wilmer F. Pergande Sells 2,657 Shares

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CWCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,596. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 166.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 27.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 26.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 298.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

CWCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

