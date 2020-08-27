Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Stock Price Up 5%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.32. Approximately 143,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 82,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLCT. TheStreet upgraded Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

The company has a market cap of $447.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $159,584.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 109,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.