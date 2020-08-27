Coin Lion Price Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $186,387.36 and approximately $206.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00130040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.01669785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00199200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00151769 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

