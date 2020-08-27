Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Dig Howitt Sells 21,734 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Dig Howitt sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$206.20 ($147.29), for a total value of A$4,481,550.80 ($3,201,107.71).

Dig Howitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 21st, Dig Howitt 21,734 shares of Cochlear stock.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Dig Howitt 1,808 shares of Cochlear stock.

Cochlear Limited has a 52 week low of A$154.60 ($110.43) and a 52 week high of A$254.40 ($181.71). The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$190.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.