Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 151,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,103,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

