CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 923.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 42.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,033 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,088,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 43,250.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 802,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 801,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after acquiring an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,973,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

