Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Clime Investment Management has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.70 ($0.50). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $449,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Clime Investment Management Ltd. is based in Sydney, Australia.

