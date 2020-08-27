Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Clime Investment Management has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.70 ($0.50). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $449,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22.
About Clime Investment Management
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.