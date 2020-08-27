Clifford Sosin Acquires 240,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 240,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Clifford Sosin acquired 69,579 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $134,287.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin acquired 109,398 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $207,856.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $220.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

