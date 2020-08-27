Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This is an increase from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.87 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.93. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of A$1.40 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of A$2.52 ($1.80).

In related news, insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal bought 85,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$186,418.19 ($133,155.85).

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

