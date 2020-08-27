Citigroup Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $39.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 109.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 631.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,026,000 after buying an additional 2,265,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NetApp by 759.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 671,134 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NetApp by 195.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

