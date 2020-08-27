Citigroup Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $39.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.
NASDAQ NTAP opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 109.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 631.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,026,000 after buying an additional 2,265,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NetApp by 759.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 671,134 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NetApp by 195.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.