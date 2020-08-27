Citigroup Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $362.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $292.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.44.

Intuit stock opened at $342.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.51. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 382.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 97.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

