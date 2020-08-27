Citigroup Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $62.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares in the company, valued at $36,254,101.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 8.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in Anaplan by 8.1% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Anaplan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

