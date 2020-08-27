CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 31,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,132,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,231,496.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,092.50.

On Monday, August 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,060.99.

On Tuesday, August 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Friday, July 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 52,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$24,675.00.

On Monday, July 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$960.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,104.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 38,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,050.00.

Shares of TSE MBA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.76.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.22 price target on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

