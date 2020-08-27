CIBC Increases Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $1.85

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $1.15 to $1.85 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFXTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Conifex Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Conifex Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Conifex Timber stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

