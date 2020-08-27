Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,272.13 and last traded at $1,268.00, with a volume of 11367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,241.75.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,075.59.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $940.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

