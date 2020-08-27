China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. China Distance Education updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

DL opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. China Distance Education has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

