China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Announces Earnings Results

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. China Distance Education updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

DL stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. China Distance Education has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.