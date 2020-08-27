Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. Check Cap has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

