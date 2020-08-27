Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $614.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.80. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $620.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

