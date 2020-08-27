Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

