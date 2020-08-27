Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 119,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $218.60 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

