Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy B. Anderson Sells 16,008 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $126,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 2,172,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 25.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

