Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sells C$415,470.00 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,520,985.81.

TSE CG opened at C$16.93 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. TD Securities increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.