Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 539.63 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

