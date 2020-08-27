Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 539.63 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
