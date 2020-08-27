Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Receives $8.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.40 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 411,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 7.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Celestica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Celestica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Celestica by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

