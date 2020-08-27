CCUniverse (UVU) 24-Hour Volume Tops $454.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,313.23 and approximately $454.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003051 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.