CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading Down 4.9%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 5,656,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 9,983,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.45.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.03). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.