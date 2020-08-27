CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading Down 4.9%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 5,656,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 9,983,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
