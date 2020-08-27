Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVCO stock opened at $191.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.06. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cavco Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,461,000 after purchasing an additional 260,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

