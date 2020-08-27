CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stake Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 93.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 42.7% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CarGurus by 14.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 34.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $2,371,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,370,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,069.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900,549 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,038. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 2,276,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,774. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

