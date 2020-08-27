Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Insider Sandra Sedo Sells 2,914 Shares

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sandra Sedo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sandra Sedo sold 440 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $14,471.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. 443,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,352. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.41. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,291,000 after acquiring an additional 143,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.