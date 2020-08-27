Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Capitala Finance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.88.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Shares of Capitala Finance stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Capitala Finance by 32.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Recommended Story: Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.