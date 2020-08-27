Capital One Financial Comments on Devon Energy Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 542.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.